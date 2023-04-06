Three people run over by a runaway car in Funchal

A foreign woman and two Madeiran men were injured following the accident that took place this afternoon on Rua Dom Carlos I, in Funchal.

According to the DIÁRIO found out on the spot, the driver felt bad, the car knocked over the bollard, and ran over these three people who were circulating on the sidewalk.

Three ambulances from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized to the site, with the firefighters transporting the victims to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

The Public Security Police took care of the occurrence and removed the many onlookers who insisted on approaching the place.

From Diário Notícias

