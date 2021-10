The ‘Regal Princess’, with 3604 passenger and crew on board, was moored yesterday at the Port of Funchal for a nine-hour layover. At the time of departure, he said goodbye to the sound of the musical theme ‘The Love Boat’.

The moment enchanted several enthusiasts who found themselves in the bay of the Madeiran capital.

From Jornal Madeira

See the moment, through a video posted on social networks by Pedro Mendes Gomes: