The port of Funchal receives three cruise ships.

The Port of Funchal welcomed three cruise ships this Thursday: the ‘Spirit of Adventure’, the ‘Mein Schiff 7’, and the ‘MSC Musica’.

The ‘Spirit of Adventure’, handled by Wilhelmsen, is currently at Pier 6 with 941 passengers and 512 crew members, remaining there until 5:00 PM. The ship began a 14-day voyage on November 8th in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, passing through Lisbon before arriving in Madeira. It will then continue to the Canary Islands and La Coruña, ending its itinerary in Portsmouth. The captain is Simon Moore, British.

The ‘MSC Musica’ and the ‘Mein Schiff 7’ spent the night in Pontinha and will depart later this afternoon. The Musica, handled by JFM Shipping, is making a partial turnaround in Funchal, with 271 embarkations and 105 disembarkations, now carrying 2,169 passengers and 944 crew members. Under the command of Italian captain Carmine Siviero, the 14-day cruise began on November 2nd in Genoa, Italy, and includes stops in Marseille, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Gibraltar, Lisbon, and the Canary Islands.

The Mein Schiff 7, with 2,875 passengers and 1,017 crew members, arrived from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and will depart at 2:00 PM for Santa Cruz de La Palma. The captain is German national Jens Alexander Troier, on a seven-day voyage through Madeira and the Canary Islands.

On Friday, Funchal will receive two more ships, the Portuguese Vasco da Gama, which will be docked overnight, and the Volendam.

