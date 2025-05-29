ARAE issues warning about Pingo Doce’s ‘black pepper’

Some good news first, im being discharged, that wanted me to stay all day today, but happy for me to leave soon so I can enjoy my holiday. I will have medication to take, but not so much.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) warns consumers in the Region about Pingo Doce brand ‘black pepper’, due to the presence of a contaminant.

As the authority explains, a RASFF Alert Notification (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed) was issued, originating from the French authorities, relating to the product: “Ground Black Pepper – 44 g jar – Pingo Doce brand, due to the presence of the contaminant aflatoxin B1 at levels higher than those permitted, under Regulation (EU) 2023/915.”

“The situation has been classified as a serious risk by the authorities”, it stresses, adding that, to date, “the presence of these batches has not been confirmed” on the market in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. However, ARAE recommends that consumers check the products they have purchased.

The economic operator has already voluntarily withdrawn from the market the following affected batches: LF4010BA, LF4011AA, LF4011AB, LF4011BB, LF4011BC, LF4193BA, LF4193BB, LF4194AB, LF4194AC, LF4194AD.

“If you have packaging with any of the indicated batches, you should not consume it and should return the product to any Pingo Doce store, with the right to a refund”, it informs.

