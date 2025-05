On the evening of Tuesday, May 27, four young foreigners, all 19 years old, were identified by the Public Security Police (PSP), after being caught ‘bathing’ in the fountain at Rotunda do Infante, in Funchal.

At around 10pm, the four tourists decided to take off their clothes and used the fountain as if it were a swimming pool, in a scene that did not go unnoticed by passers-by. A local even recorded the moment on video, which is now widely circulating on social media.

