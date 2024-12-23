Praça do Peixe is packed for the Christmas Carols

From 11pm onwards, much of the attention will be focused on Praça do Peixe, for the traditional carols of the ‘Festa’. Christmas carols by the ‘Confraria dos Cantares’ fill the last hour of this ‘eve’ of the Festa.

Afterwards, the main focus of entertainment will be on the outdoor stage – near the Mercado do Lavradores –, where singer Cristina Barbosa and DJ Oxy will perform until 4 am.

For those in the area opposite the Mercado dos Lavradores, you can also watch, ‘even from afar’, the live broadcast of Market Night on the ‘ledwall’ placed on the main façade of the Market.

