Hi all,

Many of you who have brought me 3 or more coffee’s through the Buy me a Coffee link https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Chinesa I have offered to send you my food and drink guide of over 50 places I love to eat and drink on the island.

The buy me a coffee app does not let me see you’re email address, so if you do not send me your email in the message option in the app, please just email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and let me know you brought me 3 coffee’s or more and I will get this sent out to.

I have also replied to many of you in the app requesting your email to get the guide sent to you, so please check the messages in the app.

