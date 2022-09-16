SHOOTING IN SÃO ROQUE TRIGGERS PJ AND PSP

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

PSP and PJ were triggered to the scene after the shooting that will have caused one man to be shot in the leg. 

It should be noted that this is one of the problem areas mentioned in many news reports for drug and robbery crimes.

