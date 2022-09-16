SHOOTING IN SÃO ROQUE TRIGGERS PJ AND PSP

SHOOTING IN SÃO ROQUE TRIGGERS PJ AND PSPTobi Hughes·16th September 2022Madeira News PSP and PJ were triggered to the scene after the shooting that will have caused one man to be shot in the leg. It should be noted that this is one of the problem areas mentioned in many news reports for drug and robbery crimes. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related