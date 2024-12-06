Welcome ceremony to mark the debut of one of the world’s most luxurious ships

This morning, to mark the debut of the ‘Silver Ray’ at the Port of Funchal, a group of entities, including the president of the Board of Directors of APRAM, Paula Cabaço, went on board to welcome the ship’s captain, the Italian Alessandro Zanello.

An occasion for the usual exchange of plaques, a tradition among the port and maritime community that serves to mark the first call of a ship at the respective port.

The Silver Ray is the newest and largest ship in the fleet of Silver Cruises, the ultra-luxury concept company of the Royal Caribbean Group.

The ship combines bold design with technological innovation and adopts a new approach to sustainability that ensures respect for and preservation of the environment. Powered by LNG, liquefied natural gas, it uses a system of complementary technologies that reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and also features advanced pollution control and efficiency systems.

Like this: Like Loading...