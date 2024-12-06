Airport radars installed

Radars have now been installed at Madeira International Airport. These are two pieces of equipment that measure wind intensity and direction and were purchased by the company Navegação Aérea de Portugal for the sum of 4.5 million euros.

The radars will be tested this afternoon according to what Antena 1 knows.

The National Civil Assessment Authority assured in July last year that it was available to review the wind limits imposed for operations at Madeira International Airport, with a view to a decision in 2026 after the equipment has been tested.

From RTP Madeira

