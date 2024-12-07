The Christmas lights were turned on at Ponta do Sol

The Christmas lights in Ponta do Sol were switched on this Friday, a moment that served to mark the opening of the ‘Vila Natal 2024’. The ‘inauguration’ was brightened by a concert of traditional and popular music with Seca Pipas.

There are around 200 thousand lights that transform the Vila da Ponta do Sol into an authentic living nativity scene, inviting a visit, both for locals and outsiders.

Throughout the town’s streets, decorations and displays with Christmas motifs reveal a little of the history and traditions of the municipality and the Region, in an explosion of colours that brings more life to the nights of this season.

To enhance the Christmas spirit, there are many traditional nativity scenes that can be enjoyed, a commitment that the Municipality of Ponta do Sol has promoted in the last editions of this event.

The ‘Christmas Village’, which ‘opened’ its doors today, can be visited until January 6th.

You can keep up to date with the latest news through the following link .

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...