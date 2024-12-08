“Space is already starting to be too small for such a large crowd” at Christmas in the market

The second Sunday of ‘Christmas in the Market Square’ was once again a full house. On this day dedicated to Christmas delicacies and themed fairs, many Madeirans and tourists took the opportunity to taste liqueurs, cornbread and cakes and many made purchases to fill the table for this Christmas season.

Carina Pimenta arrived at the Mercado dos Lavradores with a friend and took the opportunity to buy liqueurs and pickles. The Madeiran woman is a regular at the ‘Christmas in the Market Square’, but she considers that “the space is starting to be too small for such a large crowd”.

“I completely agree with the Mayor of Funchal when said that this was the initiative that opened the festivities in Funchal. It is an opportunity for local companies to showcase their products, which is our Madeiran tradition, and this sharing makes perfect sense. It is a meeting point for friends and family”, she told DIÁRIO.

Andreia Jesus, who is participating in this initiative for the 9th time, was also very pleased with the turnout.

The trader at the ‘Christmas Flavors’ stall prefers to keep the recipes of her grandmothers and ‘great-grandmothers’ and continues to bet on what is traditional. Honey bread, beer sticks and sand biscuits are some of the most sought-after sweets.

But here there is also lemon and tangerine liqueur, all made in-house.

At the ‘Lola Brigadeiros’ stand, the star product is obviously the brigadeiro. But Pedro Alves, who has been participating in this event for six years, also has salami and cakes in a jar for sale, all made with brigadeiro.

“It’s a very good market, the best of the year. Every year we sell out everything we bring. Funchal needs more Christmas events and more support for local traders,” he said.

This initiative promoted by Funchal City Council takes place on the first three Sundays of December.

