PORT OF FUNCHAL SHOULD REACH 160,000 PASSENGERS BY THE END OF THE YEAR

The port of Funchal has registered 25,000 passengers and, by the end of the year, should reach 160,000, announced this morning Rui Barreto, regional secretary for the economy, during the presentation of the new visual identity for the Portos da Madeira brand.

For Rui Barreto, who was speaking at the presentation of the new visual identity of the Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM), supported by a promotional film and a new institutional brochure, these results are also one of the results of “the preventive measures that the Regional Government was adopted, in due course, throughout the pandemic, allowing operations to be resumed in a sustainable and safe manner”.

From Jornal Madeira

