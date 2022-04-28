Quinta da Casa Branca and Quinta Jardins do Lago recognized by ‘British Airways Holidays’

Quinta da Casa Branca and Quinta Jardins do Lago were recognized for their excellence by ‘British Airways Holidays’ customers. The award is the ‘Customer Excellence Awards’, referring to the year 2021. According to a press release, “the two units receive this award for the 6th consecutive year, with only 33 Hotels worldwide having achieved this feat”.

“Based on independent and impartial customer opinions, this award recognizes exceptional services, infrastructure and experiences in hotels around the world. It should be noted that Quinta da Casa Branca received an average score of 9.6 out of 10 possible points, while Quinta dos Jardins do Lago went even further by receiving a score of 9.7 points”, says a note from the hotel units.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, quoted by the group, says that the performance of these two Madeiran hotels “was even more exceptional due to the exceeding of their customers’ expectations during one of the most demanding periods in the history of the hotel industry caused by the global pandemic”.

Quinta da Casa Branca and Quinta Jardins do Lago (Madeira) are part of the Leacock Investimentos, SGPS, SA Group.

