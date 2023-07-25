Ship collided into the Port of Caniçal

The ‘Ilha da Madeira’ container ship collided with the bow on the starboard side (right) on the pier at the Port of Caniçal, during the docking maneuver of the ship recorded on Monday afternoon.

According to the administrator of the ‘Ferry, Estrada da Liberdade’ Group, on the social network Facebook, the Transinsular ship will have then also crashed “with a bang” with the stern to starboard on the pier.

The incident during the docking maneuver of the ship was confirmed to the Diário by the Captain of the Port of Funchal. According to sea and port Captain Rui Manuel Teixeira, “there were no injuries, only material damage to the bow of the ship”. He revealed that the captain of the ‘Ilha da Madeira’ container ship “has already made the respective Protest at Sea”, adding that “in due time the expert from the Port Authority of Funchal will travel to the ship to carry out a damage assessment”.

As for the cause of this incident, the Port Captain sends the answer to the ship’s captain.

