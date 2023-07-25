HELICOPTER FLIES OVER MADEIRA IN TRAINING

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Regional Civil Protection helicopter has been flying over Madeira.

According to JM, from the Civil Protection, the air force at the service of the Region is carrying out training.

These flights should take place throughout the week.

From Jornal Madeira

