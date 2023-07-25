HELICOPTER FLIES OVER MADEIRA IN TRAINING

HELICOPTER FLIES OVER MADEIRA IN TRAININGTobi Hughes·25th July 2023Madeira News The Regional Civil Protection helicopter has been flying over Madeira. According to JM, from the Civil Protection, the air force at the service of the Region is carrying out training. These flights should take place throughout the week. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related