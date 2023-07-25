South Africans arrived in Madeira who are going to run the island

The two South Africans – Andrew Stuart and David Grier – who will run the island have already arrived in Madeira.

Both are on a trip around the world, with a solidarity purpose called ‘Operação Sorriso’, which aims to help 400 children in Mozambique who need corrective surgery.

Andrew Stuart and David Grier hail from Cape Town.

David and Andrew have finished their Portugal run. 1500 kms! They arrived here this Tuesday morning to start their run here on Wednesday morning at 8am. They will be leaving from the CR7 Pestana in Funchal by Ronaldo statue. They will be running around the whole Island around the coast where possible cutting through the mountains where necessary. Madeira is very mountainous, so it won’t be as easy as it sounds. They hope to do the run in 5 to 6 days.

