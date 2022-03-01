86 PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED IN MADEIRA DUE TO COMPLICATIONS RELATED TO COVID-19

The hospitalization report issued this Tuesday by SESARAM reports that three more patients were hospitalized due to complications related to the infection by covid-19.

Official information indicates that a total of 86 users are hospitalized, one of which is in intensive care. (this is a big jump from about 63 last week)

In terms of age group, it should be noted that the majority of inpatients are over 65 years old (53 users; one of whom is in intensive care), followed by inpatients aged between 18 and 65 years (30 hospitalized ) and, finally, users between 0 and 17 years old (three).

With regard to vaccination, it should be noted that 20 users are not vaccinated, 36 have a complete vaccination schedule, 4 have started their inoculation and 26 already have a booster dose.

From Jornal Madeira

