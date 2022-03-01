Firefighters have already found tourist who was lost in São Vicente

The woman who was lost on a trail in São Vicente has already been located by the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz. The tourist is tired from having spent the night in this place, but apparently in good health.

As far as it was possible to find out from the commander of that corporation, the lady started the Ribeira do Inferno route accompanied by her husband, who ended up giving up and turning back. The woman will have left the recommended route and walked a trail in which several landslides usually fall, which made the work of the firefighters difficult.

When she realized that she was lost, she called for help, ending up running out of battery shortly after.

As the DIÁRIO had already advanced, the lady had been wanted since last night, around 8:30 pm, when she gave the alert for the need to be rescued.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...