SHIP CARRYING LUXURY CARS SANK OFF THE AZORES

This story has gone viral round the world, and now finally come to an end.

The ship Felicity Ace, which caught fire about two weeks ago off the island of Faial, in the Azores, sank this morning, with thousands of luxury cars inside, reports Notícias ao Minuto.

According to the publication, which cites the captain of the Porto da Horta captaincy, the vessel sank around 9:10 am this Tuesday.

The merchant ship Felicity Ace, which was sailing 90 nautical miles (about 170 kilometers) southwest of the island of Faial, suffered a fire on board on 16 February.

The 22 crew members were rescued and transported safely to Horta airport.

The Felicity Ace, flying the Panamanian flag, had departed Emden, Germany, bound for the port of Davisville, in the US state of Rhode Island, carrying thousands of luxury cars on board, from brands such as Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Lamborghini, among others.

From Jornal Madeira

