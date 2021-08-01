Around 3pm, a large tree fell in Largo da Fonte, in Monte, in the same area where in 2017 the tragedy that killed 13 people took place.

According to JM, a woman who was at the scene at the time of the incident managed to flee, but still ended up suffering minor injuries. It should also be noted that this was one of several trees that are held by a steel cable.

The newspaper also knows that Funchal’s Bombeiros Sapadores are arriving at the scene with two vehicles and four elements. The president of the Parish Council of Monte, Idalina Silva, is also at the site.

From Jornal Madeira