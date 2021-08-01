The large tree that broke in half and fell this afternoon in Largo da Fonte, in Monte, caused an injury.

The only victim of this occurrence is a woman who was in the place at the time of the fall of the tree and who managed to escape before the worst happened. Despite having escaped, she ended up being hit by the branches of the tree. The woman is currently being assisted by a team of Firefighters Sapadores in Funchal and will later be transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

At the time of the incident, there was a group of scouts who also managed to escape.

Remember that this tree fell in the same area where the tragedy that killed 13 people occurred in 2017, so there are many people who are currently in the place trying to understand what happened. According to what JM found out, there are several citizens complaining that in recent years nothing has been done to prevent this type of situation.

The tree was already flagged and held in place by a steel cable.

The president of the Parish Council of Monte, Idalina Silva, is on the spot.

From Jornal Madeira