Not a story we often read as its normally Madeira Flights that divert to the Canaries.

A Thomas Cook plane Under Sunclass Airlines landed, at 2:23 pm this afternoon, at Porto Santo Airport.

The flight was unable to land in Tenerife (Canary Islands) due to poor visibility, in particular, the winds coming from Africa that bring the dust.

It is recalled that, according to Victor Prior, the dust storm from the Sahara desert, which has already closed at least three airports in the Canary Archipelago, should also reach the island of Madeira this Monday, which will probably motivate a meteorological warning by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

Taken from DN