Thanks to Hadley Godden for sending me this information and a reminder for all those that have not yet done this.

This note from the embassy might help a few people who still haven’t registered for residency but might want to……  The SEF FAQ’s have also changed recently to reflect this, urging people to email them to request a new document to cover them for residency under the withdrawal agreement (near the bottom of the page) https://brexit.sef.pt/en/faqs/
