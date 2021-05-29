Thanks to Hadley Godden for sending me this information and a reminder for all those that have not yet done this.

This note from the embassy might help a few people who still haven’t registered for residency but might want to…… The SEF FAQ’s have also changed recently to reflect this, urging people to email them to request a new document to cover them for residency under the withdrawal agreement (near the bottom of the page) https://brexit.sef.pt/ en/faqs/