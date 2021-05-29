Thanks to Hadley Godden for sending me this information and a reminder for all those that have not yet done this.
This note from the embassy might help a few people who still haven’t registered for residency but might want to…… The SEF FAQ’s have also changed recently to reflect this, urging people to email them to request a new document to cover them for residency under the withdrawal agreement (near the bottom of the page) https://brexit.sef.pt/
|
The right of residence provided by the Withdrawal Agreement is not affected by temporary absences which do not exceed six months in a year, nor longer absences for the compliance of military obligations, or an absence of twelve consecutive months maximum for important reasons such as pregnancy or childbirth, serious illness, studying or professional training, or deployment to another Member …