The ‘Pearl of the Atlantic’ is again present in the Portuguese edition of National Geographic, with an image captured in Encumeada, above the clouds.

Madeira deserves to be highlighted in the renowned publication, this time at a photographic level, authored by Madeiran photographer Duarte Sol.

“The area of ​​Encumeada on the island of Madeira is one of the rare places where human beings can live a dream and position themselves above the clouds. In the immediate vicinity, there is the Serra de Água, evoking a wood sawmill using the force of water “, read in the caption of the photograph.

From JM