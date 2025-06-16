Two earthquakes off Madeira in the last 24 hours

Two earthquakes were recorded off the coast of the Madeira archipelago in the last 24 hours, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The first occurred on Sunday, at 7:34 pm, south of Funchal. It had a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale and was located at a depth of 3 km.

In the early hours of this Monday, at 01:22, a second earthquake was recorded, with a magnitude of 2.3, this time northeast of Porto Santo. The event occurred at a depth of 22 km.

Since these were low intensity tremors, they will not have been felt by the population.

From Jornal Madeira

