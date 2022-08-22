It’s not often you see 3 Ambulances waiting at Madeira Airport

3 ambulances on the tarmac at Madeira airport were attracting a lot of attention.

The C295 aircraft of the Portuguese Air Force (FAP) parked at Aerodrome n.º 3, in Porto Santo, carried out, this afternoon, an urgent medical transport of three patients to Madeira.

At Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo – three ambulances called by the Regional Relief Operations Command (CROS) waited for the patients to transport them to the hospital. The users were hospitalized at the Porto Santo Health Center and under observation and medical treatment. There are two women, one 80 and the other 91, who need to be treated in the orthopedic and medical services of Hospital dr. Nelio Mendonca. The third user is another woman, 50 years old, who suffered a fall, suspected of having caused a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

All transport was monitored and accompanied by the EMIR medical team that is on duty in Ilha Dourada.

Like this: Like Loading...