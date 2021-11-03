Weather affects TAP and Easyjet Flights

The poor visibility in Santa Cruz, particularly in the airport area, conditioned the smooth operation of Madeira International Airport this Wednesday night.

Two planes flew over the runway, making several turns, waiting for an opportunity to land. TP1691, from TAP, left Lisbon at 7:03 pm, and EJU7605, from easyJet, also left Humberto Delgado Airport at 7:10 pm. The first ended up landing at 21:38, with a total of 2 hours and 35 minutes of flight, and the second at 21:28, after two hours and 17 minutes of flight.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...