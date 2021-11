25 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM have now been reported. These are 4 imported cases (1 from Germany, 1 from the UK, 1 from the Netherlands and 1 from the Northern Region) and 21 cases of local transmission.

There are 9 more recovered, and currently the Region counts 227 active cases, of which 27 are imported and 200 are of local transmission.

