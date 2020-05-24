The tropical night felt last night in Madeira was also marked by a peak of nocturnal heat that raised the air temperature to 26 degrees centigrade in downtown Funchal. The extreme value was recorded at 5 am in the Observatory.

It was the absolute maximum temperature recorded before dawn on Sunday that is expected to be quite hot.

This is because in situations of hot air mass invasion (with thermodynamic characteristics different from the air mass present), the maximum daily temperature can occur at any time, even during the night, as was the case this morning, due to the entry of hot air. The last time this happened was at the beginning of February, at an even more surprising time because it occurred in the middle of winter.

From Diário Notícias