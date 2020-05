The Municipal Firemen of Machico are fighting a fire, in the bush area, in Ribeira de Machico.

Two vehicles were sent to the site to support four operational personnel.

As it was possible to ascertain, the flames burn in the same place where yesterday a fire broke out.

It should be remembered that, as DIÁRIO has reported , Santa Cruz and Machico are at very high risk of fire., and the wind is not going to help the situation.