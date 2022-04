A yellow warning for wind is in place from 6pm today until midday tomorrow, with gusts of 70 kmh on the East and West ends of the island, and up to 80 kmh in the mountain regions.

So far this morning the first 3fliggts from Mainland have all landed, but with problems due to the wind, which made the flights stay in the sky, waiting for a lull in the weather to land.

