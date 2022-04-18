TEACHER DISCOVERS BOMB UNDER CAR IN SÃO VICENTE

A teacher found, on April 9, a bomb under her car in the São Vicente area.

The news was advanced by Correio da Manhã, which further informs that this was not the first time that the teacher was the target of attacks.

The publication also adds that the artisanal explosive device was found under her car and was connected to the battery and a clock, which allegedly served to program the detonation.

The PSP was called to the scene and the case and the explosive were removed without detonation, having been sent for analysis at police facilities.

The case prompted the opening of an investigation by the Public Ministry, which was under the responsibility of the Madeira Judiciary Police.

From Jornal Madeira

A very strange story, and a worry to the fact that someone is making bombs on the island. I hope the translation is correct, but not sure if the teacher is a he or she, and why would they look under their car for this kind of thing in the first place.???

