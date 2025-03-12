Body of man found near São Lázaro Pier in Funchal

The body of a man, around 80 years old, was found this morning next to Cais de São Lázaro, in Funchal, with the causes of the occurrence unknown.

According to a statement from the National Maritime Authority, the alert was given at 7:40 am, by a member of the Port of Funchal, with members of the Local Command of the Funchal Maritime Police and the Funchal Lifeguard Station immediately heading to the scene.

“The body was collected by the crew of the Lifeguard Station, and the Health Delegate is currently carrying out the death certificate”, he explains, adding that, after contact with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judicial Police, the body will be transported to the Madeira Forensic and Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal took charge of the incident.

