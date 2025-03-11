Scam e-mail

Thanks to Lesley for highlighting this.

I just wanted to let you know about a scam email we received supposedly from the Portuguese traffic authority.  It says we were caught driving 100 km/ hr in a 60 km/hr zone & the fine is €120 payable by clicking a link.  I deleted the email but wanted to let you know so people don’t get scammed by it.

Don’t click any links if you are not 100% sure who they are from,  and its very unlikely to get a speeding ticket in Madeira. I’m sure some are issued,  but in my 20 years here, I have never known, or seen a speeding ticket .

 

  2. In 20 years here I’ve had 2 speeding tickets, 8 parking tickets, been clamped once and had endless earache from the Wife!

  3. Stimulated by the scam e-mail message, I would like to report another incident that seems suspicious to me.

    On Thursday last week, I received a call to my Swiss mobile phone number with a synthetic voice in English, which pretended to be a supervisory authority and told me that something suspicious had been found on my iPhone and that I should now enter a 1 on the keyboard, followed by the #-key, which of course I did not do, but ended the call, as I remembered reading about a similar event some time ago.

  5. Fortunately the police here have more important things to do with their time than drive around the Rapida giving out speeding tickets. There’s enough serious crime to keep them busy.

