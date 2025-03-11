Scam e-mail

Thanks to Lesley for highlighting this.

I just wanted to let you know about a scam email we received supposedly from the Portuguese traffic authority. It says we were caught driving 100 km/ hr in a 60 km/hr zone & the fine is €120 payable by clicking a link. I deleted the email but wanted to let you know so people don’t get scammed by it.

Don’t click any links if you are not 100% sure who they are from, and its very unlikely to get a speeding ticket in Madeira. I’m sure some are issued, but in my 20 years here, I have never known, or seen a speeding ticket .

