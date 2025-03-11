Weather warnings for the next two days as depression Konrad enters

The main warnings will be for wind and sea agitation, some models are shoeing winds up to 140km in the mountains.

Madeira / Wind

Strong gusts from late tomorrow afternoon, Wednesday, the European models simulate values of 110 km/h and 142 km/h (? )(ICON) in the highlands

Pay special attention to this situation.

This is from Wednesday evening, from about 5pm, and could well affect flights.

Also this evening (Tuesday) rain is approaching the west now, and there is a yellow warning for rain in placefrom 9pm till 3am.

There is a list of weather warnings in place which are listed below.

New warnings issued as Konrad depression approaches🌀

👉North Coast

Maritime Agitation – Yellow [ 12 Mar 18:00 – 12 Mar 21:00 ]

Northwest waves with 4-5 meters.

-Maritime Agitation – Orange [ 12 Mar 21:00 – 14 Mar 00:00 ]

Northwest waves with a significant height of 5 to 6 meters, reaching a maximum height of 11 meters.

Maritime Agitation – Yellow [ 14 Mar 00:00 – 14 Mar 12:00 ]

Northwest waves with 4-5 meters.

Wind – Yellow [ 12 Mar 15:00 – 13 Mar 15:00 ]

Gusts up to 90 mph.

👉Mountain areas

Rainfall – Yellow [ 11 Mar 21:00 – 12 Mar 03:00 ]

Periods of rain, changing to downpours, and can be heavy at times.

Wind – Yellow [ 11 Mar 21:00 – 12 Mar 03:00 ]

Gusts up to 90 mph.

Wind – Yellow [ 12 Mar 15:00 – 12 Mar 18:00 ]

Gusts up to 110 mph.

L Wind – Orange [ 12 Mar 18:00 – 13 Mar 12:00 ]

Gusts up to 120 mph.

Wind – Yellow [ 13 Mar 12:00 – 13 Mar 18:00 ]

Gusts up to 110 mph.

👉South Coast

Maritime Agitation – Yellow [ 12 Mar 21:00 – 14 Mar 06:00 ]

In the west: West/southwest waves of 4-5 meters.

Rainfall – Yellow [ 11 Mar 21:00 – 12 Mar 03:00 ]

Periods of rain, changing to downpours, and can be heavy at times.

Wind – Yellow [ 12 Mar 15:00 – 13 Mar 15:00 ]

Gusts up to 90 mph.

👉Porto Santo

Maritime Agitation – Yellow [ 12 Mar 18:00 – 12 Mar 21:00 ]

Northwest waves with 4-5 meters.

-Maritime Agitation – Orange [ 12 Mar 21:00 – 14 Mar 00:00 ]

Northwest waves with a significant height of 5 to 6 meters, reaching a maximum height of 11 meters.

Maritime Agitation – Yellow [ 14 Mar 00:00 – 14 Mar 12:00 ]

Northwest waves with 4-5 meters.

Wind – Yellow [ 12 Mar 15:00 – 13 Mar 15:00 ]

Gusts up to 90 mph.

