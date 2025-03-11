Montenegro without confidence. Government has just fallen

Government crisis in Portugal continues.

The motion of confidence was rejected. PS, BE, PCP, BE, PAN and Chega voted against. The country is preparing for a new election.

One year and one day after being elected by the Portuguese people, the Government led by Luís Montenegro failed the confidence vote test, after having survived two motions of censure, one from Chega and another from the PCP.

According to the Constitution, “non-approval of a motion of confidence” implies the “dismissal of the Government”.

Luís Montenegro’s Executive is now in management, limited to acts that are strictly necessary or unavoidable for the continuation of its activity.

Now everything is in the hands of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who will listen to the parties and make his decision. However, the President of the Republic, anticipating this rejection of the motion of confidence, had already put forward the dates of 11 or 18 May as likely for the next national legislative elections.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...