Where am I Wednesday Answers

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The first was in Câmara de Lobos,  in the garden looking over the city.

The second was Praia do Garajau.

One Response

  1. Re bus passengers injured today, I am really not surprised to read this. We enjoy our 2 or 3 holidays in Funchal every year but are increasingly worried about overcrowding on public buses. Surely there must be a limit as to how many passengers are allowed on board. I myself am a bit unsteady on my feet and find it difficult to balance when standing on a bus.

