Collapse: Temporary closure of street on Avenida 25 de Junho in Santa Cruz

The road next to the tunnel in the centre of Santa Cruz, on Avenida 25 de Junho, is temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians, in the section between Rua do Ribeirinho and Rua do Tribunal, following the collapse recorded last night, as reported by JM-Madeira.

The interruption aims to allow a technical assessment of the safety conditions of the road to be carried out, due to the movement of a basalt block.

“This intervention is necessary to guarantee the integrity of the infrastructure and safeguard the safety of all users. We thank everyone in advance for their understanding and regret any inconvenience caused,” wrote the municipality of Santa Cruz in a post on social media.

During the closure period, the local authority recommends the use of alternative routes, which are duly signposted on site.

From Jornal Madeira

