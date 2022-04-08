Friday FotoTobi Hughes·8th April 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to David Thomas for these great photos taken in Fanal. The one below is with his daughter Corina and Fiancée Neel. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related