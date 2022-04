Secretary of Health pedro Ramos warns that the turnout to the emergency room of Dr. Nélio Mendonça should continue until the end of April.

Covid-19, the flu, and other high problems are the main reasons for the embarrassment of the service.

March saw an increase in Covid-19 infections on the island, and as it stands the island has around 4000 active cases. Flu has been increasing as well these last few months.

