The easyJet plane bound for Madeira, which was already on its way back to Lisbon after some time ‘in the air’ off the north coast of Madeira, prevented from landing in Santa Cruz due to strong winds, ended up reversing the course of the flight. flight that had initially been diverted to Lisbon and has just landed, allegedly as an emergency, at Porto Santo Airport.

A rescue ambulance from the Porto Santo Fire Brigade was mobilized to the site.

From Diário Notícias

