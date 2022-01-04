Significant rain recorded this afternoon in Santana and São Vicente

The rain reappeared this afternoon in force on the north coast of Madeira, namely in Santana and São Vicente, which in the early afternoon registered significant levels of precipitation.

In Santana, more than half of the 27.9 liters per square meter (mm) recorded today at the local IPMA meteorological station occurred in just 1 hour (14.3 mm/1h), an extreme that corresponds to a yellow warning level.

Also in São Vicente, this early afternoon on Tuesday is rainy, having recorded in the 60 minutes of highest rainfall 13.5 mm/1h.

From Diário Notícias

