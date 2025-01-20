‘Amera’ arrived at dawn and was the only one that kept a schedule for today

‘AIDAcosma’ and ‘Azura’ canceled their stops.

The ship ‘Amera’ arrived at the port of Funchal at dawn, being the only one to maintain the scheduled stopover for today. Due to the weather forecast, the ‘AIDAcosma’ and the ‘Azura’ cancelled their stops, which usually take place on Mondays.

The visit of this transatlantic ship, which will then continue to the Caribbean, is expected to disembark 8 passengers and embark 121, something that depends on the positive evolution of conditions at Madeira airport. The ship arrived at the Port of Funchal with 456 passengers and 404 crew members.

According to APRAM, the ‘Amera’ is on a 103-night cruise – which also has the option of 29 nights – which left Bremerhaven on January 13, with stops in Vigo, Lisbon, now Funchal, followed by the Caribbean, with stops in Bridgetown, Grenada, Tobago, French Guiana, several ports in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Aruba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, United States, Azores, A Coruña, Honfleur and Bremerhaven, where the trip ends on April 26.

