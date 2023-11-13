MIUT JOINS ‘WORLD TRAIL MAJORS’

The World Trail Majors (WTM) was announced today, a world circuit in which the Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT) appears.

The MIUT is part of the 9 tests scheduled for 2024.

Sidónio Freitas, race director, welcomed the ‘appointment’ of MIUT for this international circuit.

“It is an honor to be part of the World Trail Majors, a prestigious series of races from around the world that are a great example of the true spirit of trail running. These races are not only a challenge and inspiration for runners around the world, but also a way to foster a global community of trail running enthusiasts who enjoy the beauty and adventure of running in the mountains. Being one of the events of this incredible group reflects our commitment to promoting trail running experiences, establishing the foundations of this sport. “We are delighted to be joining these world-class races and hope that runners from around the world will join us to share this adventure with us all,” he said.

Furthermore, in addition to the MIUT, this circuit includes the Hong Kong 100 Ultramarathon, the Black Canyon Ultras, The North Face Transgrancanaria, the Mt.FUJI 100, the Swiss Canyon Trail, the South Downs Way 100, the Quebec Mega Trail and the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town.

The circuit will have a ranking, annual winners and financial prizes, but all this information will be communicated starting next week.

From Jornal Madeira

