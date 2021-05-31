At this moment, the luxury yacht ‘MIA ELISE II’ is anchored in the Port of Funchal, which has attracted the attention of tbose passing by.

With a length of 60.34 meters, this vessel, built in 2012 by Trinity Yachts, is valued at 50 million euros and costs 430 thousand euros a week during the summer and 366,700 euros during the winter.

According to Fraser Yachts, this yacht consists of seven cabins, large decks, an elevator and a gym on board, as well as a jacuzzi on the deck and a wide variety of water toys, including three jet skis, water skis, seabobs and paddle boards.

The ‘MIA ELISE II’ will have arrived at Funchal port this morning, after having departed on May 23 from the port of St Georges, in Bermuda.

From Jornal Madeira