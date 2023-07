According to an eyewitness, the victim was hit by a car on Estrada Monumental, in an area of ​​the crosswalk, at the entrance to Rua da Ponta da Cruz.

A serious hit-and-run on the Monumental road forced traffic to stop so that help could be provided to the victim.

At the moment, teams from the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP) are providing help. The causes and injuries are not yet known, but JM has confirmed that this is a very serious situation.

