Yellow alert for Madeira this weekend.

Yellow warning released by IPMA on the

island of Madeira for:

North Coast:

Maritime Agitation – Yellow 19 Feb 00:00 – 20 Feb

15:00 ]

Northwest waves 4-5 meters

Wind – Yellow 19 Feb 03:00 – 20 Feb 09:00

Northeast wind at times strong, with gusts up to

75 km/h in the east and west ends of Madeira

Island.

Mountainous Zones:

Rainfall – Yellow Feb 18 21:00 – Feb 19 06:00 ]

Periods of rain sometimes heavy.

Wind – Yellow t19 Feb 03:00 – 20 Feb 09:00 ]

Northeast wind at times strong, gusting up to 90

Km/h.

South Coast:

Wind – Yellow 19 Feb 03:00 – 20 Feb 09:00

Northeast wind at times strong, with gusts up to

75 km/h in the east and west ends of Madeira

Island.

Well worth keeping an eye on my blog if you plan to travel to or from the island over the weekend. There could well be disruption at the airport.

The weather will also be cooler, with a strong possibility of snow over the mountain regions.

Porto Santo at the moment escapes any weather warnings.

