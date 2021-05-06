Those who guessed Machico Solar 25 or Solar do Rabeirinho give yourself a star.

You can find out more about the place and building by clicking the link below, it’s in Portuguese and English. Although there is not much information about this piece in the photo.

https://www.visitmachico.com/pt/sobre-machico/factos-e-historia/centro-historico-machico-chm/solar-do-ribeirinho

Also many might know Joseph who runs the snack bar Solar 25 there, great cakes and snacks, good Poncha also. At the weekend his wife is with him and does some nice meals.