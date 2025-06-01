BBC launches documentary about ‘bloom’ in Madeira

Podcast produced by journalist Helen Clifton, in collaboration with DIÁRIO, will air this Sunday at 1:30 pm.

Between 2017 and 2024, the amount of new psychoactive substances (NPS) seized by the Public Security Police in Madeira (PSP) increased exponentially, rising from 170 grams to 16 kilos in seven years. That’s almost 100 times more.

The data comes from the PSP and is accompanied by several warnings from regional authorities, who are fighting daily to combat the scourge of drugs in the Region. A subject to read in detail in another article from the series ‘Na Rota do Bloom’, published in the printed edition of this Sunday, June 1st.

This work is the result of a partnership between DIÁRIO and BBC Radio 4, which resulted in a documentary, which will air today on the British broadcaster at 1:30 pm and will be repeated on Monday at 4 pm.

