BBC launches documentary about ‘bloom’ in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Podcast produced by journalist Helen Clifton, in collaboration with DIÁRIO, will air this Sunday at 1:30 pm.

Between 2017 and 2024, the amount of new psychoactive substances (NPS) seized by the Public Security Police in Madeira (PSP) increased exponentially, rising from 170 grams to 16 kilos in seven years. That’s almost 100 times more.

The data comes from the PSP and is accompanied by several warnings from regional authorities, who are fighting daily to combat the scourge of drugs in the Region. A subject to read in detail in another article from the series ‘Na Rota do Bloom’, published in the printed edition  of this Sunday, June 1st.

This work is the result of a partnership between DIÁRIO and BBC Radio 4, which resulted in a documentary, which will air today on the British broadcaster at 1:30 pm and will be repeated on Monday at 4 pm.

To listen to it, just access the link below:

BBC Radio 4 – Currently, Madeira’s Drugs Crisis

Madeira has a chronic drug problem the authorities are struggling to cope with.

If you haven’t been following the ‘Na Rota do Bloom’ series, download the previous issues below.

All Links Here, at Diario Noticias

One Response

  1. Quite interesting no one is denying that there aren’t any problems that affect many lives independent of what background you came from . But there are more serious problems in many towns and hamlets in the UK about these problems and why do they look first in their own backward instead ? Plenty there to see and talk also . And this is a global problem. Some countries address this problem better than others and more should be done by the governments and authorities and different associations and above parents to talk and inform about this to their children or teenagers. And also this affects many adults that have good jobs and use drugs for many years thinking that they can control the use when they cant later leading to many health problems or even complete addiction . Not to judge this people or even marginalize them no one knows what lead them to this path support and help and above all empty .

    Reply

